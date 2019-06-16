New York

A United Airlines plane skidded off the runway after its tyres burst as it landed at an airport near New York.

Some passengers suffered minor injuries when Flight 627 slid off the tarmac at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Saturday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the Boeing 757-200’s left main landing gear was “stuck in a grassy area” following the incident at 1pm.

“The aircraft will be towed off the airfield after passengers leave the aircraft via stairs,” it added in a statement.—AP