Unite the forces to beat blues

The plunge at Wall Street has made news for all the good and bad reasons. In the competitive world, the markets are volatile today, often creating the panic among the investors and the business houses. Populations are growing like anything and the consumption level is on the rise on the other side. Despite the advantages of e-world and in spite of many Internet-based activities, the people are in need of more money and higher levels of consumption. And the end result is that panic often grips somewhere in the world, creating doubts about the future, money and business.

To raise the confidence level, the breaking point should be fixed first and foremost. Now-a-days, the international community is brimming with great knowledge and technology. So it is time to increase/nurture the resources of wealth across the world. After all, people want money to live and thrive. As one great example, the available technology should be used to turn the huge tracts of barren land into fertile one so that the agricultural activities can be vigorously accelerated. This will in turn propel the people to the next level wherein they are flush with cash and funds. Likewise, the forces should be united to wade through rough weather prevailing at the international markets. The forces mean great technology, great knowledge and making good use of the labour force.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

