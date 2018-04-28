Unique National History Museum: Wonderful project to revive Pakistan history

Muhammad Hamza Khan

Many developed countries have national history museums to exhibit and portray the heroes in the development of the country or their struggle for independence. National History Museum at Greater Iqbal Park phase II, is a mega project, which would digitally present all aspects of Pakistan’s history. Various segments of the museum would highlight the scenarios of Pakistan Movement and its creation. Digital wall reflects and presents the salient features of Pakistan freedom movement and achievements of Pakistan since then. It is first time in the history of Pakistan that such a project had been initiated and completed within a record period of 14 months at the cost of Rs. 300 million. It is a tribute to Pakistan’s heroes of different decades. Of course, the credit goes to Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, as it is due to his vision and keen interest that this project has been completed.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated the National History Museum, on 17th April 2018. After the inauguration, the Chief Minister visited the museum and paid rich tributes to the heroes of Pakistan Movement. Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said:’ National History Museum is a wonderful project of national importance which has revived the history of Pakistan. It’s a historical opportunity at the Greater Iqbal Park which will attract the tourists. The basic concept of freedom, freedom struggle and the initial phase of establishment of Pakistan have been depicted.’ Greater Iqbal Park is the historical place where resolution for the establishment of Pakistan was passed in 1940, and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had formally launched the Pakistan Movement. People from across the sub-continent, including Muslim and non-Muslim scholars, lawyers, labourers, players, poets as well as the womenfolk, hadall gathered here on March 23, 1940.

The All India Muslim League Resolution of March 1940, commonly known as the Pakistan Resolution, is undoubtedly the most important event that changed the course of Indian history and left deep marks on the world history. With the passage of this Resolution, the Muslims of the Sub-Continent changed their demand from ‘Separate Electorates’ to a ‘Separate State.’ This Resolution rejected the idea of a United India and the creation of an independent Muslim state was set as their ultimate goal. It gave new energy and courage to the Muslims of the region who waged struggle for freedom under the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam from the platform of the Muslim League. The dynamic leadership of the Quaid and the commitment and devotion of the followers made it possible for them to achieve an independent state within seven years of their struggle, and that too when the odds appeared against them.

On March 23, 1940, more than hundred thousand people had attended the inaugural session at Minto Park (now named Iqbal Park). People had also come from remote provinces, which could have never become a part of Pakistan. ‘People sacrificed their lives and property for the sake of a new country of their own. Lakhs of people migrated to Pakistan after leaving their businesses, properties and households behind. They went through painful miseries of travelling difficulties for a new homeland. National History Museum is a reminder of this arduous human struggle and about the great sacrifices rendered by our forefathers. The people would also realize that we have achieved this piece of land after going through rivers of blood and toil. Lakhs of people came over to Pakistan with a dream of new life and they sacrificed their loved-ones for realizing this dream. We should ask this question to ourselves as to how far objectives of creation of Pakistan have been truly achieved.’

He said many people have worked hard and there are also a number of people who have wasted the time. He lamented the loot and plunder of national resources in the past. But we should now move forward by learning from it. He said that National History Museum gives an opportunity to have a glimpse of the past and it would also be a place of attraction for the tourists. He said that brick and mortar didn’t create new worlds but progress could be made by promoting science and technology and IT.

America is now a global super power; Europe is also touching heights of development, while China has emerged as the second economic power in the world. The secret of their progress lies in promotion of latest technology, provision of socio-economic justice and hard work. He said Pakistan has the necessary resources and capability to move forward with speed, as a major chunk of population is based on youth, which is an engine of development.

He was optimistic that time would come when Pakistan will achieve a respectable place in the comity of nations as it is a gift. He also inaugurated the lake in Greater Iqbal Park and appreciated that best boating facility has been provided for recreation. The people can witness the struggle for Pakistan in this park where recreation facilities, along with information and historical facts have been all provided. Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif visited all sections of the national history museum at Greater Iqbal Park. He expressed his pleasure for projecting the freedom movement in a modern way and appreciated the performance of citizens of Pakistan, and authorities of concerned departments. Oscar award winning Pakistan filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy gave briefing to Chief Minister regarding Pakistan Movement in the museum. Chief Minister listened to the Pakistan Resolution through headphone.

It would be appropriate to mention that in Greece and Rome, there are national museums that depict the history of more than 2500 years. In the US also White Oak Museum, houses an extensive collection of Civil War artefacts, representing both Union and Confederate troops. Most items were discarded or lost by troops camping or fighting in the Stafford County and Fredericksburg areas.

Displays will amaze the novice as well as the serious Civil War Buff – including replicas of soldier huts that were used as temporary housing during the winter months. Many Civil War soldiers died of wounds and disease. To give proper remembrance to these brave soldiers, White Oak Museum exhibits both military and personal items to honour the soldiers, from private to general, which suffered both in battle and behind the front lines.