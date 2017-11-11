A unique music initiative ‘Sarangi’ launched

Zubair Qureshi

It is a well known custom with the management of the Islamabad Serena Hotel that they keep enticing their guests as well as the visitors with a number of well-organized and well-thought-of programmes.

The latest laurel in the hotel’s cap is launch of a unique music initiative titled ‘Sarangi’. The star-studded evening was launched on the occasion of concluding programme of Photography and Music competition initiated by the hotel.

Addressing on the occasion, CEO of the hotel Aziz Boolani said, “Serena continues to promote the arts and intercultural activities to inspire a culture of peace and hope. We truly believe in providing platform to the emerging artists so that they are recognised by a larger audience.Social media was used for the competitions that received tremendous response from all over Pakistan. Tonight, we are here to promote the incredible creative talent that Pakistan possesses”.