Unique heart surgery brings light to child’s life

The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has successfully conducted open-heart surgery of a five-year-old girl named Zainab.According to media reports, Zainab had a hole in her heart and ailment caused increased blood flow to her lungs, and she repeatedly had infections in her chest.

To perform the surgery, a team of nine doctors, two perfusionists (who operate machines for the heart and lungs), and eight nurses worked tirelessly to ensure Zainab’s care, and after a successful operation and recovery, she was discharged from the hospital. SIUT has made extensive arrangements to perform the first open-heart surgery in their department. Initially, a team of cardiology experts and their assistants established the pediatric cardiology department.

The establishment of this new branch aims to make an internationally recognized department where children with heart diseases can receive medical treatment during birth. SIUT provides free, high-quality treatment to meet the needs of patients, giving priority to the provision of new and innovative facilities for the treatment of complex diseases.