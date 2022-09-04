Union Berlin put in an inspired performance to hold Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich to a draw at home.

The hosts never shied away from any challenges from the very first whistle, taking the game to Munich and disrupting their free-flowing rhythm. Their brave approach paid dividends when they snatched the lead in the 12th minute through Sheraldo Becker.

Becker, who leads the Bundesliga scoring charts with five goals, found the back of the net with a volley for a goal in his third consecutive game.

Their lead was shortlived though as Joshua Kimmich found the equaliser just three minutes later with a powerful shot. The Bavarians then took control of the game and almost got the second goal in the 37th when Jamal Musiala sent Leroy Sane through, only for the forward’s shot to be blocked by keeper Riis Ronnow.

With the clock ticking down Union Berlin almost snatched a winner out of thin air when Jamie Leweling found a way past the defence only to be denied by Manuel Neuer who kept Bayern Munich in the game.

Union’s Ronnow matched it with a sensational save of his own, tipping a looping Sadio Mane header over the bar in stoppage time to protect their point Neither side managed to find a way past the league’s two best defences after that and had to settle for a point each.

After a flying start to the season, Bayern has now drawn two games in a row after drawing 1-1 against Borussia Monchengladbach last week. As a result, they slip to third in the league table.