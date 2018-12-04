Uninterrupted supply of natural gas must be ensured

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has said that provision of basic life amenities to the masses and upgrading their living standard is top priority of the incumbent government. He said that the natural gas is a basic need of the people and all possible measures should be taken to ensure its uninterrupted supply.

The Deputy Speaker NA expressed these views while talking to Managing Director (MD) Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd. (SSGCL) Mr. Muhammad Amin Rajput who called on him at Parliament House on Tuesday.

Qasim Suri expressed his concerned over low Sui gas pressure in Quetta and its adjacent areas and distribution of excess sui gas bills to consumers in the city. He said that the inhabitants of Quetta city and its adjacent areas were facing great hardships due to low Sui gas pressure in the area. He said that from last several weeks the Sui gas is not available in many parts of city. He said that due to increase in the population of the city the existing Sui gas pipelines are insufficient to meet the requirements of the inhabitants of the area.

The Deputy Speaker NA said that hefty bills issued to the consumers by SSGCL were not affordable for them. He directed the Managing Director SSGCL to resolve the problems of low gas pressure in Quetta City and adjacent areas and modified heavy bills issued to consumers of the city. He said that it is unfortunate that many areas of Provincial Capital of that Province which supply Sui gas across country have deprived of this basic need.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd. (SSGCL) Mr. Muhammad Amin Rajput briefed the Deputy Speaker about the steps taken by the SSGCL to overcome problems of low Sui gas pressure in Quetta.

He informed that a loop line of 16 and 8 inches dia 17 kms with 4 Nos. from Zarghun road to Satellite Town Quetta will be laid besides new supply transmission pipelines from Sibi Road to Mastung Road.

Muhammad Amin Rajput said that with the completion of these projects the problems of low Gas pressure will be resolved on permanent basis. He further informed the Deputy Speaker that SSGCL was in process of Fixed Billing solution to address the matters regarding excess billing. He assured the Deputy Speaker that Fixed Billing system will not only benefited for the Consumers but also helpful to overcome theft of the gas by tampering of meters and direct use of gas without meter. —INP

