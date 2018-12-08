Uninterrupted power supply to rice mills







This Press Release is issued by Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP). REAP strongly urges provincial and federal authorities to take up the issue of non availability of electricity in rice growing belt of Sindh and Balochistan, where upto 15 hours without electricity means hurting rice export supply chain badly. The concerned Heads of QESCO in Balochistan and HESCO & SEPCO in Sindh be requested to attend this matter on priority basis. REAP fully endorses the request made by the General Secretary, Sindh Balochistan Rice Millers and Traders Association (SBRMTA) in this regard. REAP requests Janab Syed Murad Ali Shah, Hon. Chief Minister of Sindh and Janab Jam Kamal, Hon. Chief Minister of Balochistan to personally attend this matter of National interest on priority basis. In this regard, REAP requests urgently to all concerned quarters to take notice to supply uninterrupted supply of electricity to Dera Murad Jamali, Osta Muhammad and other surrounding rice growing areas of Balochistan & Sindh province. Further, our country is facing huge trade deficit and rice export trade is one of the important FOREX earner and this is the peak season of rice export and therefore concerned authorities should take necessary measure to resolve the power supply issue on Top priority basis.







