Uninterrupted power supply to be provided in summer: Leghari

DG Khan

Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Owais Ahmad Khan Leghari said on Saturday that uninterrupted power supply would be provided to electricity consumers in the coming summer season across the country. He said constraint removal war rooms had been set up at all distribution companies to ensure implementation of the zero loadsheding schedule in the country.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Shahbaz filling station and a public meeting in Kot Chatta. He said the Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) had established a special monitoring cell under the supervision of general mangers / chief engineers to resolve the problems faced by distribution comoanies (DISCOs) and ensured implementation on loadsheding schedule at feeders having 0-10 percent lines losses till the end of March-2018.

The minister said that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) would again come into power with votes of masses to serve them. He said that they had provided gas supply to Dera Ghazi Khan and assured the resolution of problems in Bhatta colony and Basti Aarbi. He thanked various Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf DG Khan leaders, who joined the PML-N Leghari group.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had made a promise to the nation to ensure uninterrupted power supply, which had been fulfilled. He was addressing a public gathering at Al-Masoom Town after inaugurating roads, gas supply and sewerage projects in the area.

He said in 2013, when the PML-N came into power the country was facing 18 hour load-shedding of electricity, adding the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had the credit to fulfill this promise in addition to providing them with other basic amenities. He criticized the joint opposition parties and said the opposition parties were continuously hatching conspiracies against the government by making venomous propaganda.

The state minster said the government was trying its optimum best to provide jobs to youth. He also announced to continue serving the masses by initiating mega welfare projects throughout the country. Later, talking to the media persons, the minster said handful opposition parties were hatching conspiracies not only against PML-N, but against the elected government. He said those conspiring against the elected government deserved public wrath and liable to be cursed.

He said Lahoreites had openly rejected the opposition who had come to demand the resignation of the elected government. He said Sheikh Rashid had not yet tendered his resignation, adding, “He will resign from assembly after January 31 so that by-elections can not be held in this constituency before general elections.” He paid tribute to Lahoreites who had rejected the opposition parties who were trying to befool the masses. “They were actually scared of Nawaz Sharif’s return and were staging dramas to hoodwink the people,” he added.—APP