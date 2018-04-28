Unilever to invest $120m to increase capacity across four factories

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Unilever Pakistan has announced plans to enhance manufacturing operations across its four factories in Punjab, with a total investment of US $120 million over the next three years. Details of this investment strategy were unveiled during a conference at a local hotel.

The investment acknowledges Pakistan’s macro-economic stability and high potential for long-term growth. Unilever highlighted its commitment to growing the business in Pakistan by creating state of the art facilities to manufacture as per global best practices.

Commissioner Lahore Abdullah Khan Sumbal welcomed the Unilever plan to start its operations in Kasur. He said the provincial government would extend all out support to Unilever for growth of its operations. He said the role of Unilver towards fulfilling CSR obligations is welcoming and we expect their role in Kasur.

Faheem Khan, Head of Supply Chain, Unilever Pakistan Limited, highlighted, “Our investment plans are a response to the increasing preference for consumer good products across the country. In addition to enhancing Unilever’s own manufacturing capabilities, the investment will also create value for our extended value chainas suppliers and service providers will benefit from Unilever’s increased manufacturing activities in the country.”

Shazia Syed, Chairperson & CEO, Unilever Pakistan Limited added, “We have been a part of Pakistan’s growth for nearly 70 years, during which time we have seen our business grow to over 30 brands in areas of Home Care, Personal Care, Foods, Beverages and Ice Cream. We take pride in the fact that over 95% of our brands are produced locally, creating employment for thousands, contributing to the exchequer of the country and simultaneously creating a better future every day for the people of Pakistan.”

Unilever’s operations in Pakistan are counted amongst the best performing businesses units within Unilever’s global operations. In 2013, Unilever Overseas Holding, which is a majority shareholder in Unilever Pakistan Limited, invested over €400 Million (USD 530 Million) in Pakistan which is the single largest foreign direct investment in the recent history of Pakistan. This investment re-affirmed Unilever’s strong commitment to local operations and to Pakistan’s economic potential.