Unilateral peace gestures

M Mahmood Khan

Prime Minister of Pakistan’s announcement on the floor of Parliament to release Indian Pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan is well received across the world. The Indian pilot was captured by Pakistan’s ground forces after his MiG-21 was shot down by Pakistan Air Force on crossing the LoC on Wednesday February 27, 2019. Speaking at the joint session of Parliament, the Prime Minister said, “Pakistan is releasing the pilot as a goodwill gesture\gesture of peace.

Releasing the prisoner had to take place at some stage as per the international laws norms in vogue but to make the move at the height of tension and amid unending threats from across the border exhibits the political maturity, magnanimity of the PM of Pakistan. Pakistani initiative has also been seen in the right perspective by Kashmiri leadership on both sides of the LoC; expecting peace to prevail. On the other side, the segments of Indian civil society and government reflect mixed feelings. The Indian general public have exhibited their joy on release of their prisoner and have expressed their words of thanks for Pakistan on social media. However, the BJP-led government and Hindu nationalist media is portraying it as the move under pressure; tantamount to “Pakistani surrender”. This is the same Indian media that could not question their government as how it can claim to have killed “over 300” terrorists in the Balakot strike ; while almost all international sources are unanimous in concluding that the strikes achieved absolutely nothing. This is the same media that did their utmost to convince the Indian people that the wreckage of a MIG-21 was actually a Pakistani F-16, despite being disputed point blank by experts. A motley crew of ex-servicemen and retired Indian commanders invited on talk shows provided the background noise, asking for more strikes, greater attacks, complete annihilation of Pakistan. The conclusion is that BJP wants war, these BJP affiliated media channels want war – but the common man of India does not.

The case should be viewed in historical perspective to draw the conclusions. India has never been sincere ever since the inception of Pakistan. Soon after the birth of Pakistan, Indian leaders claimed that this State will not survive a long. After the disintegration of East Pakistan, Indian Prime Minister of time Mrs. Indhra Gandhi vehemently stated, “We have sunk the Two-Nation Theory in the Bay of Bengal” Therefore, in the presence of historic evidence we should not expect good gestures from India. We were expecting some reciprocal gestures after the release of Indian prisoner but we were responded with rain of bullets and rockets on the LoC at Hotspring and Jandrot sectors which caused heavy damage of life and property.

After 1971 war, Indians have attempted overtly and covertly to damage Pakistan through military adventures but so far have failed because of Pakistan’ s matching muscles. In 1986 Indian army conducted an ever biggest exercise of her army code named “Exercise BRASS TACKS” in which over 800,000 troops were mobilized in Rajahstan sector, close to the Pakistan border. It was in fact a preparation of real war but a brilliant, timely counter move, our strategic reserves totally surprised and unnerved the Indian high command upsetting their plan. In 1987, India had also planned yet another offensive exercise code named “TRIDENT”. It was a component of an exercise cum operation by three divisions to attack Skardu on 8 February 1987 and then Gilgit , with a view to capturing our Northern Areas. Pakistan’s superior time intelligence and generalship preempted their plan through a fast air buildup of Skardu , irrevocably altering the balance of force in the North . India cancelled the operation at the last moment sensing disaster and defeat.

In view of historical facts, our peace gestures appear unilateral and we should expect enemy offensive any time. The unity of our politicians on the floor of Parliament has given added strength to the armed forces of Pakistan. The public much appreciated the splendid performance of our pilots who shot down two Indian aircraft and maintained air superiority which reminded us the public sentiments of 1965 war. This is the time to stand with the army and pay them rich tributes so I take the benefit of the space of renowned English daily of Pakistan and pay rich tribute to my army: “Pakistan army is fully battle worthy/ battle hardened, physically and intellectually.

In wars, many other crisis, conflicts and calamities, the Pakistani soldier has proved his mettle against heavy odds. Brave, simple, frugal, undemanding, immune to rigours of terrain and climate, he is at his best when the going is worst. In defense he gets rooted to his position like sturdy plants; in attack no objective is unattainable whenever he is launched with good planning. His invincible belief in concept of Ghazi or Shaheed is his motivating force, so no one can defeat him. The Pakistan Air Force has unprecedented record of splendid performance, with good pilots, we shall maintain the air superiority and our Navy will give befitting response to her counterpart on sea borders”.

— The writer, a Major Retired, is freelance columnist based in AJK.

