Unihertz launch world’s smallest Android 10, 4G smartphone

If you are tired of carrying bulky, heavy smartphones then Unihertz’ Jelly 2 might be what you want. Jelly 2 is the world’s smallest Android 10 4G smartphone. Jelly 2 is equipped with a 3-inch screen display. The phone is 16.5mm thick and packed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, alongside a headphone jack and can be used as a compact MP3 player. The team at Unihertz designed the first tiny smartphone device back in 2017. “Performance from the MediaTek Helio P60 processor is not what I would call blazing, but more than adequate for the kind of actions I’ve been expecting the Jelly 2 to perform. With a screen this small, it’s not even really worth trying to execute hardcore multitasking. I did play a couple of Asphalt 9 races to test the performance and it was noticeably low-res, but most games wouldn’t really be playable on a screen like this even with unlimited horsepower,” reports Sam Byford