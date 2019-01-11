Uniformed education system in country soon

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Advisor to CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Elementary and Secondary Education Zia Ullah Khan Bangash visits online teachers training centers of district Peshawar and Charsada organized by Provincial Institute of Teachers Education (PITE) Peshawar. Ziaullah Bangash was briefed by Director (PITE) Hakeem Ullah Khan on different training programs organized for the teachers training and their skill advancement.

Zia Ullah Bangash participated in the online training and asked questions from the participants from district Peshawar and Charsada. Bangash Said that hits is digital era and we are equipping our teachers and schools with modern and latest technology for grooming the skills of our students.

Zia Ullah Bangash further stated that on the direction of PM Imran Khan a day before a meeting was held in Islamabad in which the Education Ministers from all provinces including federal minister participated for introducing uniform education system all over the country for which committee will be formulated very soon.

Zia Ullah Bangash said that we will select 10 Thousand modern primary schools in which digital screen will be installed and digital content are already developed for these schools.

