Uniformed edu system demanded

Staff Reporter

Poet, playwright and critic Amjad Islam Amjad Sunday said that he stopped writing dramas due to declining moral standards and excessive commercialisation of theatre and television.

In an interview with here, he said he was heartbroken with the prevailing standards of the drama industry, adding that he quit drama some two decades back due to decline in professional values.

To a question, the playwright said he stopped writing drama when a producer deceived him and made changes in the script for commercial purposes.

‘The very drama ‘Haray Rung Ki Chador (Green Shawal)’ was staged recently by him at Alhamra, he added.

