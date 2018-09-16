Uniform educational system soon: Shafqat

Salim Ahmed

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said that the revised education policy would be chalked out in consultation with private educational institutions to ensure proliferation of a uniform educational system in the country.

He expressed these views during his meeting with Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram, Chairman, Unique Group of Institutions (UGI), at his office on Wahdat Road.

Shafqat Mahmood said that a uniform educational system would be implemented in the country as envisioned by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that a uniform education system would benefit the every segment of society.

He added that the current government has already started working on a uniform educational system proposal.

He said that the government has planned to introduce four to five subjects with uniform syllabus across the country and the private educational institutions would be allowed to finalize the syllabus of remaining three to four subjects as per their own priorities.

In response to the issues pertaining to private educational institutions as purported by Chairman UGI Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram, the Federal Education Minister said that the government would resolve the same on top priority.

Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram said that the private educational institutions would fully cooperate with the government for the promotion of quality education in the country.

UGI Rector Prof. Amjad Ali Khan, Director Administration Prof Jahanzeb Anwar Malik and Director Academics Prof Waseem Anwar Chaudhry briefed the Federal Minister about various educational facilities at UGI.

