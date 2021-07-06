Unifoam Shaheens win CPL Champions League 2021 T-20

Lahore

Unifoam Shaheens won the CPL Champions League 2021 T-20 Cricket Tournament. Recently, at a ceremony in Indigo Heights Gulberg Lahore, Mr. Imtiaz Intizar, Captain of UNIFOAM Shaheens, was awarded the Tournament trophy.

The event was attended by the captains of all participant teams and prizes were distributed to the players who showed the best performances in the whole tournament.

Unifoam Shaheens won the CPL Champions League T-20 Cricket Tournament title for the second time.

Unifoam Shaheens has so far reached into final for five times out of 75 corporate teams participating in the CPL Champions League T-20 Cricket Tournaments, which is an honour of Unifoam Shaheens.— PR