Unifoam Shaheens in final of CPL T20 cricket tournamen

In the semi final match between Unifoam Shaheens and Novamed’s teams at Railway Cricket Stadium, Garhi Shahu, Lahore, Unifoam Scored 157 runs in the allotted overs playing first.

While chasing the required target, the entire team of Novamed managed to score 140 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the stipulated overs.

Abbas Ali batted hard for Unifoam Shaheens and played an unbeaten innings of 87 of 58 balls. Smart Player of the Match award went to Muhammad Waheed.

Earlier, In the quarter final match of CPL champions League Unifoam Shaheen defeated Brighto Paints by 6 wickets.

Abbas Ali from Unifoam Shaheens got man of the match award on his all rounder performance.—PR