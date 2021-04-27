Unidentified man killed on road

An unidentified and over 60-year-old man was killed in a road mishap. According to the police on Monday evening an old and unidentified man while crossing a road was hit to death by a speeding car in Sambrial, in the limits of the Sambrial police station.

The police took the body in custody for autopsy and also registered a case against the unknown driver of the car who had managed to flee from the spot. The deceased has not been identified as yet.

Meanwhile a sudden fire broke out on Tuesday in a temporary ‘cheap’ bazar at Paris road, near the bridge of the Bhed nullah.

The fire fighters from Rescue 112 rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after struggling for over a couple of hours.