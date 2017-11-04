UNICEF WASH chief visits UET Peshawar

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

A delegation led by Mr. Kitika Goyol, Chief of WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) section UNICEF and WASH Specialist Mr. Sajad Akbar visited UET Peshawar and met with Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr. Noor Muhammad and the experts of National Institute of Urban Infrastructure Planning (NIUIP), a center of excellence established at UET Peshawar, here the other day.

The purpose of visit was to apprise the senior management about an agreement signed earlier between UNICEF and NIUIP in the areas of WASH in Emergencies, Water quality surveillance and innovative sanitation facilities.

Kitika Goyol said, water, sanitation and hygiene were critically important areas for sustainable development.

The agreement signed with NIUIP therefore, fits well towards achieving the goal and working through its key components. It included the capacity building of professionals in the field of urban planning through introducing ASH as part of the postgraduate curriculum. He further said, safe drinking water was the basic human right, despite 90% of water was accessible to the communities.