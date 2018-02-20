UNICEF launches worldwide campaign ‘every child alive’

KATHMANDU :UNICEF launched a worldwide campaign “Every Child Alive” on Tuesday, to demand and deliver solutions on behalf of the world’s newborns, along with a new report on newborn mortality, Xinhua reported. Issuing a statement, UNICEF Nepal said in low-income countries, the average newborn mortality rate is 27 deaths per 1,000 births. Newborns from the riskiest places are up to 50 times more likely to die than those from the safest places. According to the Nepal’s Demographic Health Survey 2016, 1 in 48 babies die in their first 28 days of life in the country, making up to 13,000 newborn deaths every year in Nepal. More than 80 percent of newborn deaths are due to prematurity, complications during birth or infections such as pneumonia and sepsis, according to the report. “These deaths can be prevented with access to well-trained midwives, along with proven solutions like clean water, disinfectants, breastfeeding within the first hour, skin-to-skin contact and good nutrition,” said the statement. However, a shortage of well-trained health workers and midwives means that thousands do not receive the life-saving support they need to survive. While in Norway there are 218 doctors, nurses and midwives to serve 10,000 people, that ratio is 2.3 per 10,000 in Nepal, as per the report. Through the new campaign, UNICEF is issuing an urgent appeal to governments, health care providers, donors, the private sector, families and businesses to keep every child alive. According to UNICEF Nepal, the campaign will complement the Nepali government’s commitments and efforts to reduce newborn deaths and stillbirths through its 20-year Every Newborn Action Plan launched in 2016.

Orignally published by APP