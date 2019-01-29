UNICEF applauds Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts

Islamabad

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to get rid of the crippling disease of Polio after a video of field-vaccinator walking through the waist-deep snow on mountainous areas of Chitral went viral on social media. The fifty-second footage of the polio worker, widely viewed across the globe as the view-counter clocked at around 670 million clicks in just two days, showed determination of the field teams to make the country free of Polio.

‘Not even icy waist-deep snow will stop this polio vaccinator from protecting the health of children in Pakistan. We honour his tireless dedication – and the many other heroes doing whatever it takes to vaccinate children across the world,’ the UNICEF commented on the video in a tweet. The polio vaccination in Chitral is part of the countrywide campaign launched last week during which around 39 million children below five-year age would administer anti-polio drops, despite difficult weather conditions at snowfall and hilly areas in peak winter.

The campaign, reached Chitral on January 27 in freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall where polio workers in varying areas of Lower and North Chitral went out and administered polio drops to children, is scheduled to continue till January 30.

The anti-polio emergency centre Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday said that as many as 572,2000 children had been administered anti-polio drops across the province during the first anti-polio drive of the current year. The campaign was targeting a total of 5,833,000 children aged up to five years in the province and it was ongoing to administer anti-polio drops to the remaining children.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp