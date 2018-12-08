UNIC screens film on gender equality

A Theory of Equality – a film by Barbora Chalupova from Czech Republic was screened here late Saturday at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) featuring ideas of gender equality.

The film highlighted the state of gender equality as the camera follows the activities of members of Ctvrta vlna (a Czech feminist organization), the coordinators of the government campaign This is equality! and the head of the Genderman group.

There are also scenes from a seminar organized by the sympathizers of Ladislav Jakl, who complain about the weakening opportunities for the genders. Recorded interviews, queries from public lectures, and informal meetings of those who express themselves on the subject of inequality come together to form a mosaic that reflects the level of discussion in the Czech Republic.

The film screening was hosted by Embassy of Czech Republic and PNCA as part of International Film Festival “Highlighting human rights through cinematography” arranged by United Nations Information Center in Islamabad (UNIC) in celebration of 70 years of Universal Declaration of Human Rights in collaboration with European Union.—APP

