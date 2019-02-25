Unhygienic restaurants serving toxic food

Pakistan is perhaps amongst a few countries in the world where children die not only because of malnourishment but also due to toxic food provided to them from restaurants that are foul, dirty as the provisional authorities are inept.

In yet another tragic incident, five children of the same family whose ages ranged between 4 to 9 years, and their aunt died in Karachi the other day after consuming poisonous food from a popular food chain. In fact this is not the first time that contaminated food has taken the life of young souls. A few months back two minor brothers had died in the provincial capital after consuming tainted food from an upscale restaurant. Right after these deaths, the inspection of that restaurant unveiled total ignorance of local authorities towards the health of a common man. It also disclosed the enormity of the crime that how these eateries are serving food to customers that expired long ago. This practice is common and continues in small and expensive restaurants because those entrusted with the responsibility of inspecting and checking the food outlets are least interested and equipped in performing their work. It is despicable that these restaurants are playing havoc and selling death to the people with complete immunity despite the presence of consumer protection and food laws.

As usual, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the recent incident and a three-member investigation team has been formed to investigate the incident. Indeed those behind the murder of innocent children and their aunt needs to be brought to justice at the earliest while it is a wake-up call for the Sindh government to fully activate and make functional the Sindh Food Authority by equipping it with sufficient resources that should launch an indiscriminate operation against the eateries selling unhygienic and toxic food to the people. Those not meeting the set standards should be sealed and their owners arrested and punished as per the law in order to avert more deaths. Indeed Punjab Food Authority has done a remarkable job against such restaurants and we expect that other provincial food authorities also fulfil their responsibilities with honesty of purpose.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Cabinet talks a lot about malnourishment and stunted growth of children but they also need to pay special attention and undertake steps checking rampant food adulteration going on in the country. There is a dire need of developing latest food testing laboratories across the country with the mandate to check adulteration and composition of all food items, customary or undeclared ingredients in prepared and raw food. Surprise checks should be organised and instant punishment be given to violators. It is also important that the civil society as well as the media also engages in a campaign to create awareness amongst the consumers about their rights and the platforms such as of consumer courts available to them to get their complaints addressed. Federal and provincial governments also need to introduce their web portals where customers could file a complaint with proof against unhygienic restaurants. This will greatly help improve the standard of quality at restaurants. The parents also need to be more careful while dining outside.

Share on: WhatsApp