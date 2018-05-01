Unhygienic markets

I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards a serious matter. The market place in our area is very busy because a large number of shops selling different sort of things such as meat, vegetable, fruit and fish etc. There is always a rush of customers every time. There is no proper arrangement of cleanliness.

The garbage is not taken away properly and the sweepers of Municipal Corporation don’t perform their duties with punctuality. It has created a very unhygienic condition at this place. The stinking smell from the festering garbage has become unbearable and this unhygienic condition poses a great danger for public health. I request the government to take an immediate action to solve this problem.

HAREEM FATIMA

Karachi

