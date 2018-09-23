I want to draw the kind attention of local Administeration of Rawalpindi and Islamabad that most of the flour mills in both the cities are selling unhygienic, low quality atta and as a result most of the residents of two cities suffer from gastro diseases.

Most of the owners of flourmills are mixing wet and rotten wheat and discarded rottis in the flour. Similarly flour mills owners avoid printing manufacturing and expiry dates on flours bags. The corrupt food inspectors and health staff of both cities appear hand in gloves with flourmill owners in the process receiving hundred of thousand of rupees monthly from flour mill owners. Special teams with magistrates be deployed for checking flour mills and samples of attas taken to be checked from a reputed laboratory and drastic action should be taken against all those who are indulged in this abhorable practice. .

RAJA GHAZANFAR ALI KHAN

Rawalpindi

