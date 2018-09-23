UNHRC urged to form fact finding mission on Kashmir

Srinagar

Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has demanded of the UN Human Rights Council to establish a fact-finding commission to conduct probe into gross human rights violations by Indian occupational forces in the territory.

A Hurriyat forum spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the demand was made by the Hurriyat-AJK leader, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi during a meeting with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, on the sidelines of 39th session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi thanked the High Commissioner on behalf of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and people of Kashmir for her statement during the 39th session of Human rights Council at Geneva wherein she said, “The people of Kashmir have exactly the same rights to justice and dignity as people all over the world”.

He told the High Commissioner that her statement and the report of Human Rights Commissioner on the situation of Jammu and Kashmir, had given a hope to the Kashmiri people that OHCHR cared for the dignity and rights of the Kashmiri people.

“But sadly India has failed to show any respect to this report, instead increased its military repression,” the spokesman said. “The Kashmiri people demanded establishment of a fact-finding commission as recommended in the report of the High Commissioner, dated 14th June, 2018 to Jammu and Kashmir on urgent basis so that human rights violations are brought to the notice of the world,” the spokesman said.—KMS

