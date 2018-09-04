Unhealthy food in schools

I want to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards a very serious matter. Most schools, especially private ones, have their own tuck shops. These shops are full of unhygienic food items. Children complain of stomach problems after consuming the items purchased from these shops.

Secondly, these shops also sell confectionery items, like toffee, candy, biscuits and lollipops, but most of these are substandard and contain dangerous colours like red, orange and pink. The authorities should take necessary measures to force school owners to proscribe such items as these are injurious to children’s health.

B.K Baloch

Turbat Kech

