UNHCR to rehabilitate street children in Karachi

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a meeting with United Nations High Com-missioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Representative Ruven Menikwela decided to enumerate Afghan Refugees living in Sindh particularly in Karachi.

It was an introductory meet-ing of UNHCR Representa-tive with Sindh chief minis-ter here at CM House. In the meeting they discussed Af-ghan and other refugees liv-ing Karachi and rehabilita-tion of street children in the city.

The UNHCR representative told the chief minister that they have a $200 million fund for rehabilitation of street children.

The UNHCR representative agreed to work for rehabilitation of street children in the city if they were given NOC to start the work. The chief minister di-rected Secretary Home and Commissioner Karachi to is-sue NOC to UNHCR for re-habilitation of street children in the city.

It is said that over 1.5 million homeless children are living on streets in the country, of them 30,000 are in Karachi.

The Sindh government has already imposed ban on beg-gary of the children and is going to establish shelter homes for their rehabilita-tion.

