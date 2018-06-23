UNHCR legitimizes self-determination for Kashmir’s: Yousaf

Mirpur (AJK)

Sardar Amjad Yousaf, Executive Director of Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) has said that the historic report on the perilous human rights situation in Jammu & Kashmir by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights is the first ever report which has not only negated the Indian claim that Kashmir is her integral part but also legitimized the Kashmiris struggle for right to self-determination.

Talking to media on telephone from Geneva – currently attending the ongoing 38th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Sardar Amjad said that the High Commissioner’s demand to Human Rights Council to appoint Commission of inquiry is a big disaster for India and a big success of people of Kashmir and Human Rights defenders who have been struggling and demanding international community to take the cognizance of human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian Occupation forces in Jammu Kashmir, he underlined.

“India, since long, has been trying its best to isolate Pakistan at international level on Kashmir but the High Commissioner’s report has isolated India at Human Rights Council and international level, which is a big achievement”, Yousaf observed. After this big failure at international level , Indian jingoistic media and it facilitators under frustration and in order to save India for international embarrassment and diplomatic disaster , are is trying to malign the high commissioner’s report which is based on the facts and ground realties, he said.

Sardar Amjad said that the report given by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights was, primarily, the result of sacrifices and the blood given by the people of occupied Jammu Kashmir for the Kashmiris just cause of right to self-determination.—APP