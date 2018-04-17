UNHCR declares Pakistan as world’s largest refugees host

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has declared Pakistan as the largest country for giving shelter to refugees in the world.

According to UNHCR report, Pakistan is hosting the largest number of refugees unconditionally for more than three decades and as many as 1.45 million were hailed from Afghanistan.

Similarly, the voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan to their own country was also the largest in the world.

The report added that Pakistan unconditionally hosted millions of refugees and provided best possible facilities to affected people of different countries. It praised Pakistan for giving special treatment for Afghan citizens when the Afghan war was on its peak. 1.45 million of them still live in Pakistan, the report noted. Pakistan has continued hosting Afghan refugees for more than three decades, it added.

Similarly, the voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan to their own country was also the largest in the world, the report stated. Since March 2002, UNHCR has facilitated the return of approximately 4.1 million registered Afghans from Pakistan, it underlined.—INP

Related