UNGA President Volkan Bozkir to arrive in Pakistan today

President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkir will visit Pakistan today at the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Bozkir will be visiting Pakistan for the second time. The Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement that Bozkir, the first Turkish person elected as UNGA president, will meet with the FM and discuss a broad range of political and socio-economic topics on the UN agenda. The president-elect of the UNGA’s 75th session will also give a speech on the “Importance of Multilateralism,” according to the FO.

The UNGA president’s tour, according to FO, will provide an occasion to highlight Pakistan’s active commitments to multilateralism and the UN’s central position in foreign relations.

“Pakistan remains committed to supporting the United Nations General Assembly for the realization of shared objectives of maintaining international peace and security; economic and social development; promotion and protection of human rights; peaceful settlement of international disputes; and developing friendly relations among nations based on the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples, as enshrined in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter,” FO added.

The FM updated the UNGA president on the worsening human rights and humanitarian condition in India’s illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir during his meeting with him in New York. He also emphasised the importance of resolving the Kashmir conflict in order to achieve long-term stability in South Asia.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/