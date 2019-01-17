UNGA president lauds Pak role in peacekeeping

United Nations

A comprehensive programme awaits the United Nations General Assembly President, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, when she arrives in Pakistan on Friday for her first trip to any Asian country since assuming the senior UN position, a visit that she said would strengthen the world body’s ties with Islamabad in promoting multilateralism.

The first visit by a General Assembly president in over 8 years will involve engagements on a range of issues that are among the priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

On the eve of her departure for Islamabad, the 193-member Assembly president told APP that Pakistan plays an “important role in strengthening multilateral-

ism and to contributing to peacekeeping operations.”

She said she looks forward to strengthening the ties between Pakistan and the UN, promoting multilate-ralism and continuing her work with Pakistan on the priorities for the 73rd session of the General Assembly.

Ms. Espinosa thanked the Pakistan government for the invitation to visit the country Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi, is on her way to Islamabad to be on hand for the Assembly president’s five day visit.

The Assembly president is scheduled to meet President Dr. Arif Alvi, and Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, as well as representatives of the civil society and the UN.

In the course of her talks with the Pakistani leadership, Ms. Espinosa will be briefed on the deteriorating situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Before leaving New York, Ambassador Lodhi said in an interview with APP that the General Assembly president’s visit marks the enhanced engagement between Pakistan and the UN and can be expected to take to an even more intense level. Many of Maria Espinosa’s priorities accord with the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, including creating employment opportunities for youth and environmental action as well as promoting implementation of the Paris agreement on Climate Change,” the Pakistani envoy said. Indeed, Ms. Espinosa thanked Pakistan for supporting her seven top priorities of her Presidency, including promoting gender equality, implementing a new global compact on migration, providing opportunity for decent work for women, youth and persons with disabilities, promoting public awareness of pollution, strengthening political and social commitments to persons with disabilities, revitalizing the United Nations, and promoting peace and security.

Ambassador Lodhi said Ms. Espinosa has also been a strong proponent on migration and refugee issues, which are important for Pakistan in view specially of the extraordinary hospitality the country has shown in providing refuge to millions of Afghans refugees.

