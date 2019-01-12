UNGA president due in Pakistan next week

Observer Report

New York

The president of the United Nations General Assembly, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, will visit Pakistan from Januray 18 to 22, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

According to the UNGA president’s spokesperson, Monica Grayley, this will be the first visit of the 193-member Assembly’s president to the Asia-Pacific region since assuming office in September last year.

“The president looks forward to strengthening ties between Pakistan and the United Nations, promoting multilateralism and continuing her work with the country on the priorities for the 73rd Session of the General Assembly,” said the spokesman.

During her five-day visit, the UNGA president is expected to meet President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, as well as representatives of the UN and civil society.

