Unfurling Indian flag will not affect Kashmir dispute: JKML

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) has said that unfurling Indian flag under the siege of occupation forces inside the four walls of Bakhshi Stadium will not affect the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir.

The JKML General Secretary Mohammad Rafiq Ganai in a statement in Srinagar said from last almost seven decades the people of Kashmir have not given any importance to the futile exercise. He India should realize the ground situation and show seriousness towards Kashmir dispute and should fulfill the promises made by its leadership with the people of Kashmir of giving them their right to self-determination.

Muhammad Rafiq Ganai said that the Kashmiri people never bow down before India and didn’t accept its occupation despite facing the worst kind of its brutalities. He said there is no guarantee of peace in the region without the settlement of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said that the Indian leadership should come forward and initiate the dialogue process with the real stakeholders to resolve the long pending dispute.—KMS

