Unfortunate incident

Firing at the residence of Justice Ijazul Hasan in Lahore’s Model Town was most reprehensible but the one at the residence of Justice Ijazul Hassan assumed more sensitive dimensions as he was one of the judges who delivered the verdict in Panama Papers leading to disqualification of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif did well by ordering prompt investigation into the incident. As residence of Sharif family is also close to the Justice’s residence and there is intense security in the surrounding area, it is strange how the breach occurred and how those involved escaped from the scene. Thus, the concerned authorities should investigate the case urgently and bring the culprits to justice as soon as possible so that the judges feel secure in the country.

B F BALOCH

Kech

