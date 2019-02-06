Unflinching support to Kashmir cause

Reema Shaukat

THIS year, Pakistanis and many others around the globe marked the 5th of February as Kashmir Solidarity Day. It’s not for the first time that people have shown their affection to innocent Kashmiris. Throughout the world people and Pakistanis living abroad showed their will to resolve Kashmir issue. According to media reports, in Tehran, capital of Iran, ECO Cultural Institute observed solidarity with Kashmiris through cultural exhibition. A number of pictures depicting scenic beauty of Kashmir and everyday life of Kashmiris was showcased. A documentary titled Iran-e-Saghir made by Iranian Sahar TV was also shown to the audience. Likewise in Sri Lanka, Kashmir Day was also arranged. In the UK, a huge procession took place on 10 Downing Street to express solidarity with Kashmiri people. The protestors were not only Pakistanis and Muslims but Sikhs too. They chanted pro-Pakistan, pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Similarly in Pakistan, AJK and on the other side of LoC this day was observed to express whole-hearted support of the Pakistani nation and Kashmiri brethren to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions. One minute silence was observed at 10.00 am to pay homage to the martyrs of the liberation struggle of occupied Kashmir. Human chains were formed at Kohala and other points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Though this day is celebrated every year but very few know the importance of this day and try to assess its significance as Pakistani. This Kashmir Solidarity Day is commemorated by Pakistani nation with a commitment and promise to extend their moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren. It is also observed to not only support their fair and impartial right of self-determination but to eulogize their sacrifices they are making every day by bearing brutality from the hands of Indian military. While turning the pages of history, one finds that Puppet Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was forced to resign on 19 January 1990 and Governor Rule was imposed in Indian Occupied Kashmir under Jagmohan Malhotra who was well known for his hatred against Muslims in general and Kashmiris in particular. With his imposition of Governor Rule, he unleashed new reign of terror on Kashmiris. Indian forces barricaded Srinagar and door to door search operations were carried out. On the name of these search operations many women were abused and men tortured. As the news of this havoc spread, thousands of people from the IoK gathered in the streets of Srinagar and protested against this abysmal doing of Indian military. Sadly during the gripe Indian forces on the orders of Governor Jagmohan Malhotra opened fire on peaceful protestors, killing around fifty and leaving hundreds as injured. This mass killing of 21 January 1990 is considered as one of the worst massacres in the history of Kashmir. This bloodshed shocked every Pakistani and nationwide strike was observed on 5 February 1990. People greatly supported aggrieved Kashmiris, expressed solidarity and stressed upon international community to take notice of Indian atrocities on Kashmiris. Government of Pakistan that year officially designated 5th of February as Kashmir Solidarity Day. Therefore, now in every nook and corner of Pakistan this esprit de corps is observed to express camaraderie and unflinching support to Kashmiris.

Today marking solidarity day, but still watching our Kashmir bleeding. That Kashmir which is our jugular vein is in continuous state of haemorrhage, particularly in Post-Burhan Wani scenario Kashmir is going through a new youth uprising and political struggle which seems very operative for peaceful solution to Kashmir Diaspora. Preventive arrests are fairly common in Indian-held Kashmir, particularly ahead of important events that authorities fear could be targeted by anti-India protests. Hurriyat leadership has been suppressed by the BJP government by not allowing them to organize rallies for demanding freedom and expressing their sentiments for Pakistan. Hurriyat leaders are always detained in Police Stations or kept under house arrest during all important events. Now when Indian elections are in the pipeline, brutalities in IoK have risen strangely because of BJP’s agenda to win election at any cost.

Government as well as people of Pakistan has stood firmly by their commitment to Kashmir cause. Pakistan’s internal and foreign policy has always been towards the settlement of dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions. Unfortunately with BJP in power, apart from propaganda against Pakistan, it violates ceasefire along the LoC. Indian malicious intent is evident from the blame game against Pakistan for every internal security issue, merely to avoid serious dialogue on bilateral issues as well as the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir. India which itself took this unfinished agenda of partition to UN but always making plea for undertaking the dispute. India is suppressing and muzzling Kashmiri men, women and children through massive presence of security forces under draconian law of “Armed Forces Special Powers Act”. In the wake of changing regional and global dynamics, resolution of the issue has become a top most priority but insensitive international community is perhaps waiting for emergence of a regional crisis out of Kashmir Issue. As global players do not find any interest in resolution of the dispute, it now has become a humanitarian issue in the region. Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and other organizations have raised their voices time and again in their reports for Kashmir’s mayhem. Keeping in view the present regional canvas, Kashmir Solidarity Day was of utmost importance to give world a wakeup call and show Pakistan’s stronger support and sustenance for Kashmir freedom.

— The writer works for Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, a think-tank based in Islamabad.

Share on: WhatsApp