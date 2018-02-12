Unfair to link Mohajir community with MQM founder, MQMP: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI : Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal has said on Monday that it is unfair to link Mohajir community settled primarily in Karachi with founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) or Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP).

Kamal addressed a press conference in Karachi today and commented on division among leaders and senior members of MQMP.

PSP chief said that the political party does not wish to give an impression of taking advantage of MQM rift. He said that Mohajir community should not be linked with one party or a politician.

Statement of Kamal, a former MQM member and Karachi mayor who floated his political front early 2016 named PSP, has come a day after rabita committee of MQMP sacked party chief Dr Farooq Sattar as convener.

He was replaced with Khalid Maqbool Siddique, a deputy convener who enjoys the support of over 20 senior MQMP members including deputy convener Kanwar Naveed Jamil and others who announced Dr Sattar’s sacking in a press conference yesterday.

Earlier last week, leaders of PSP offered dissenting members of MQMP to join PSP claiming that MQMP’s time was over and PSP was to be supported as people’s political party now.

Orignally published by NNI