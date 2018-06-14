Unexpected instances of Congo hemorrhagic fever

Karachi registered its second case of “Congo Virus” induced mortality in the current year with a 19 year old Moiz being the latest victim along with one Sadiq Ali who died last month due to Congo Hemorrhagic Fever.

Executive Director, Jinnah Post Graduate Medi-cal Centre (JPMC), Dr Seem Gambol told APP Wednesday, the young worker of a local tannery was brought to the hospital on Sunday in quite a precarious condition.

“Moiz, reportedly handling animal hides was immediately admitted and following necessary in-vestigations was shifted to intensive care unit with adequate provision for isolation,” she said in reply to a question.

JPMC chief mentioned that two more cases of Congo Virus were also brought to her hospital from Quetta and managed to survive due to medical care provided to them.

Both of the patients from Balochistan were said to have been discharged and reportedly left for their home.—APP

