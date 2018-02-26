UNESCO to hold int’l conferences on media

Salim Ahmed

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in collaboration with the Higher Educational Commission and the Institute of Communication Studies, Punjab University, will organise two international conferences on media from February 27 to March 1.

Senior subject specialists, researchers and journalists from North America, Norway, Malaysia, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bangladesh will take part in both international conferences to be held at the Punjab University.

Senior journalists and communication experts from all over the country will also contribute in the conferences.

The first one-day conference on “World Trends in Freedom of Expression and Media Development; A Pakistani Perspective on UNESCO Report” will be held on Feb 27, and the second on “Working Within and Against the Structures: Women, Media and Transnational Perspective” from Feb 28 to March 1.

Vice Chancellor University of the Punjab Prof Dr Zakarya Zakir, ambassadors of Norway and Sweden, In-charge Institute of Communication Studies Punjab University Dr Noshina Saleem, Dr Bushra Hameed-ur-Rahman, senior journalists Sohail Warraich, Talat Hussain, Salman Ghani, Naseem Zahra, Mazhar Abbas, Tanveer Shahzad, Azam Chaudhry, Katrina Hussein, Humaira Awais, Nosheen Naqvi and others will also participate in the conferences.

During the three days, there will be total 9 sessions, in which research papers will be presented and debates will take place on several topics. These conferences are unique as over 100 international scholars, journalists and media experts will express their views under one roof.