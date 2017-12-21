UNESCAP to support Pak for better regional connectivity

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) will support Pakistan to ensure better regional connectivity and socio economic development for the entire region.

Talking to Federal Minister for Defense Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, UNESCAP Under Secretary General Dr. Shamshad Akhtar appreciated the role of ministry of science and technology in promotion of Research and Innovation culture in the country.

She asked the Minister to provide the list of best researchers/scientists of Pakistan so that UNESCAP could coordinate with them to explore new avenues of cooperation especially for the development of science and technology, not only for Pakistan but the whole region.

Highlighting the role of his ministry, Rana Tanveer Hussain said that we have taken a lot of initiatives to promote the culture of research and Innovation in the country. Therefore we are focusing on building, state of the art “Technology parks” in the country. NUST & COMSAT is already pursuing this initiative and we will be happy ,if south Asian office of UNESCAP provide us technical assistance in these initiatives.