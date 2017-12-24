UNESCAP-COMSATS to Set up Chair on SDGs at QAU

United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) and Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South(COMSATS) will establish a Chair on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at Quaid-i-Azam University. This was announced during the reception hosted by Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association and Preston University in honor of Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific at Islamabad Club. Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, while speaking on the occasion endorsed the proposal shared by visionary educationist Dr. Junaid Zaidi, Executive Director, COMSATS and agreed on working together with Quaid-i-Azam University on this important initiative.

Being a prestigious alumnus of the University, Dr. Shamshad also shared her memories attached with QAU.

Dr. Javed Asharaf Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University, during his welcome remarks said that QAU has been ranked as top University of the country for the last several years and has all the potential and capabilities to be at the top-ranked University at international and national levels. He said that Quaid-I-Azam University feels proud of its alumnus who are contributing continuously to the development and welfare of enrolled students.

Dr. Abdul Basit, President, Preston University, thanked Dr. Shamshad for attending the ceremony.

He said that QAU has given the vision and ways to make benchmarks in professional lives. —APP

Related