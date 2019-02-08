Unending row over PAC chairmanship

THE Government has demanded the resignation of Leader of the Opposition Mian Shahbaz Sharif from the Chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly. Briefing newsmen after a meeting of the federal cabinet on Thursday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary claimed that the meeting discussed the issue and demanded of Shahbaz to step down on moral grounds.

The Government earned a lot of goodwill by its decision to drop opposition to the election of Leader of the Opposition as Chairman of the PAC. Prime Minister Imran Khan reportedly played his role in convincing his colleagues for the purpose and the decision was seen as a positive move not just by people of Pakistan but also the opposition parties. There was unending tension between the Treasury and the Opposition benches as a result of which Parliament has not been able to carry out any worthwhile legislation during the last five months. It was expected that this and similar other gestures would ultimately lead to melting of ice between the two sides. However, it seems the Government did not make the decision with open heart, which was also evident by a series of statements by some cabinet members and some other moves by the Treasury benches. These included knocking the door of the judiciary by a cabinet member (Sheikh Rashid Ahmad) and when the plea was rejected by the court, Sheikh was made member of the PAC in an apparent attempt to give tough time to Shahbaz or embarrass him in some way. The Government has not done an extraordinary favour to the Opposition by acknowledging the right of the Opposition Leader to head the Public Accounts Committee as had been the case during tenure of PPP and PML(N). It is not fair to go to such an extent merely on the basis of allegations and assumptions of wrongdoings or corruption by Shahbaz Sharif. PML(N) President is facing NAB inquiries for the last many months but so far nothing substantial has been found against him. It is also to be noted that PAC Chairman cannot act like a dictator as there are other members as well, majority of whom belong to the ruling coalition. Therefore, the Government should better discard its quarrelsome attitude for the sake of its own smooth working and stability as, instead of wasting time on raising political temperatures, it should concentrate on other pressing issues facing the country.

