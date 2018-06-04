Unemployment rising at a rapid pace

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders on Sunday said unemployment is increasing across the country at a rapid pace due to an excessive focus of policymakers on economic development. Economic development which cannot ensure social improvement is undesirable as it results in multiple problems damaging the society, it said. Our policymakers are too much focused on economic development while social development is not a priority which is undesirable, said Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt. He said that tempering statistics about unemployment will never change the ground realities as millions of youth are seeking jobs with little success. Shahid Rasheed Butt said that unemployment among women and postgraduates is more prevalent with the figure of later reaching twenty percent.