Unemployment, price hike-like issues should be resolved by setting aside all differences

Staff Reporter Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should direct the Committee, constituted under the chairmanship of Speaker National Assembly to resolve the core issues of the masses on priority basis.

In a statement on Friday, he said that fundamental issues of masses including inflation, unemployment and price hike should be resolved by setting aside the differences, adding that the government should determine the causes of price hike and identify those involved in inflation and unemployment besides measures to be taken to control such issues.

Chaudhry Shujaat said that the suggestions to resolve issues like horse trading and use of money to buy the loyalties of politicians should also be put in place.

He said that besides opposing Martial Law, all four Martial Laws could be quoted as exemplary because best arrangements were made even during the first two weeks to resolve problems like price control, inflation, unemployment and a number of others which were appreciated by the people even today.

The Committee instead of wasting time on focusing political issues during its meetings should present valuable recommendations for redressing the core issues of people besides holding of free and fair elections, the PML President asserted.

Chaudhry Shujaat said that various committees were also formed during his era but its reports had been thrown into the cold storage.