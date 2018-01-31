Unemployment in Balochistan

Unemployment is a big issue in Baluchistan. According to a news report more than three million people are unemployed. Today Balochistan is called the backbone of Pakistan but unfortunately the backbone has the highest number of poor people, a significant number of whom live below poverty line. In the whole of Baluchistan, which is the largest province of Pakistan in terms of landmass, there are just 32 Utility Stores whereas there are more than 34 such Stores in Islamabad alone.

It is very painful to know that in Baluchistan 90% of people are literate and they are jobless. The half of the population in Baluchistan very hardly earns $1.25 per a day. It is my request to the government to take some benevolent steps and create such an environment where the poor people of the province can take a sigh of relief and then play their part in making Pakistan great!

MEHRAJ ALTAF

Via email

