Unemployment; a curse

Our country had been through many enhancing stages since its independence. There were many hindrances and hurdles that our country faced because the British government did not focus on the Muslim majority area due to their evil desire of abolishing Muslim culture but still then our independent democratic government tried to solve such difficulties. But turning over a new leaf today we see a major drawback in our society is unemployment and less professionalism. There are many reasons of this curse; this is a curse that our literate youth is facing. Educated masses our unemployed due to the idleness of our government and disheartening attitude of our high officials. High growth of population is another reason of this curse. We are in a phase that we need a rapid progress in the economy of our country. The most highlighted reason of this is the unemployment and the unprofessionalism in our motherland. Our needs and demands of daily life do not meet due to unemployment. Young people commit suicide due to the depression of not being employed. We can only hope if the government would work to solve this rapid increase of problem of unemployment which is increasing day by day.

JAVERIA TARIQ

Karachi

