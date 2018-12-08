An unemployed individual is one who could be but is not gainfully

employed. The unemployment in a country refers to the total number of unemployed persons in the country. The youth and others who lack gainful employment lack the resources to procure their basic necessities such as food, clothing, shelter and medical facilities. When the basic necessities are not accessible to people it adversely impacts them in a number of ways. When people lack food, they become unhealthy and develop diseases which may even prove to be fatal. The number of homeless in a city or country also increases as people do not have any roof above their heads. Being unemployed is also a stressful situation and cause mental harassment to the individual. The person becomes a social misfit too. Unemployed persons, therefore, become victims of depression and other mental conditions. They may require a psychiatrist’s help and medical attention.

TALHA ILYAS

Karachi

