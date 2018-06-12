Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I want to draw govt attention to the problem of unemployment. With increase in population and rising cost of living, its severity is also increasing. There is hardly a family that is not hit by this issue. During the past few years, it has become almost unbearable. Before suggesting suitable remedies, I would like to analyse the causes. The main cause is that we are not certain about our goals. In developed countries, every student is clear about his/her goal in life. Our students have no clear planning about their aims. They study the subjects and combinations that others are studying. Everyone in our society wants to become an engineer or a doctor. As the degree holders and job opportunities do not match, the result is unemployment.

Most of the people think that the cause of unemployment is overpopulation. Some also think that the use of farm machinery has also created unemployment. Both the concepts are not true. The real fault is that we do not have proper planning. Let us take the example of the developed countries. They use farm machinery but they never complain of unemployment. The reason is that they have given up traditional methods. They are no more over-employed. They have become progressive growers. Here in our country, the whole family works on the same farmland. By distributing work, each member of the family can generate his own sources. In this way, everybody can make progress.

Last but not the least, government should set up an independent department for the eradication of unemployment. Government has already set-up departments for control of corruption, pollution, overpopulation, food shortage etc. A department for control of unemployment will certainly produce good results.

AREEBA KHURSHEED

Karachi

