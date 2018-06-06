Unemployment is one of the major problems in Turbar which is creating more and more problems for the citizens of Turbat because people are compelled to beg or steal for the sake of money and even some of the men are using drugs to run away from the responsibilities of their families as they have no other way to earn money for survival.

So, the Govt needs to take notice of this serious issue and should provide jobs to the poor so that more problems must not take birth in Turbat because of unemployment.

MEHER UL NISA ASHRIF

Turbat

Related