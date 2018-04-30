Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I want to draw govt attention to the problem of unemployment. With the increase in population and rising cost of living, its severity is also increasing. There is hardly a family that is not hit by this vice. During the past few years, it has become unbearable.

Our students have no clear planning about their aims. They study the subjects and combinations, which others are studying. Everyone in our society wants to become an engineer or a doctor. As the degree holders and job opportunities do not match, the result is unemployment. Most of the people think that the cause of unemployment is overpopulation. Some also think that the use of farm machinery has also unemployed our labourers. Both the concepts are not true. The real fault is that we do not have proper planning.

Last but not least, our government should set-up an independent department for the eradication of unemployment. Our government has already set-up departments for the control of corruption, pollution, overpopulation, food shortage, etc. A department for the control of unemployment will certainly produce good results.

Aheen Jehan

Karachi

